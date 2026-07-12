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Grasshopper gathering by slaabs
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Grasshopper gathering

I did not notice the grasshoppers when I took the photo, so it was surprise when I was scanning through the pictures on my computer.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
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Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice shot!
July 13th, 2026  
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