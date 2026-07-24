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You shouldn't be here

According to my Merlin Bird app, I am unlikely to see this Inca Dove in my area today. Well, here he is on my backyard fence.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
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