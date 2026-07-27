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204 / 365
Mission accomplished
I visited the Ft. Worth nature center with one goal - photo of the Indigo Bunting. I didn't get as close as I would have liked, but I consider this a win for sure.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
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2026 - 365 Project
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ILCE-6700
Taken
27th July 2026 7:35am
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