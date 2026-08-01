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Night Heron by slaabs
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Night Heron

This guy was just off the path, essentially stopping my forward progress. Eventually I had to continue down the path, which of course scared him off.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
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