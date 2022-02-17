Previous
48-365 by slaabs
48 / 365

48-365

48/365 Rain will prevent me from getting out today. Instead, I took a photo of my bird house waiting to be rented.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
MamaBec ace
Love the focus - Spring IS goring to arrive!
February 17th, 2022  
