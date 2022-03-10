Previous
69-365 takeoff by slaabs
69 / 365

69-365 takeoff

69/365 This was just after takeoff from the pond. Looks like he is smiling for the camera.
slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
