83-365 Woodpecker by slaabs
83 / 365

83-365 Woodpecker

83/365 I finally was able to get back out for some photos today. Found this woodpecker peeking out from behind the tree.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Sweet catch. Love how it's peeking around the tree. They can be quite easily startled.
March 25th, 2022  
