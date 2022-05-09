Previous
129-365 Yellow Warbler by slaabs
128 / 365

129-365 Yellow Warbler

129/365 Yellow Warbler. Not a lifer for me, but may be my clearest shot of this bird.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
35% complete

Frances Tackaberry ace
Beautiful! They do not sit still for very long, great capture!
May 10th, 2022  
MamaBec ace
Really pretty bird and nice capture.
May 10th, 2022  
