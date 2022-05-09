Sign up
128 / 365
129-365 Yellow Warbler
129/365 Yellow Warbler. Not a lifer for me, but may be my clearest shot of this bird.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
2
0
slaabs
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
Photo Details
Tags
365project
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Beautiful! They do not sit still for very long, great capture!
May 10th, 2022
MamaBec
ace
Really pretty bird and nice capture.
May 10th, 2022
