Previous
Next
130-365 World Peace Ambassador by slaabs
129 / 365

130-365 World Peace Ambassador

I had taken several photos of this Green Heron before I noticed the carving in the wooden railing. Thought it made for a neat photo op.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
Herons know where its at!
May 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise