135-365 Great Crested Flycatcher by slaabs
135-365 Great Crested Flycatcher

135/365 Seems like I have been trying for a month to get a picture of this noisy bird that taunts me in the backyard. Today was the day he finally landed someplace mostly unobstructed.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
36% complete

uᴉʇsɥnſ
what a beautiful bird.. thanks for capturing him :)
