138-365 duck stroll by slaabs
137 / 365

138-365 duck stroll

138/365 Today was one of those days where wildlife took the day off. All I could find were these two ducks out for a stroll.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
Barb ace
Lovely light!
May 19th, 2022  
