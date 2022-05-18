Sign up
138-365 duck stroll
138/365 Today was one of those days where wildlife took the day off. All I could find were these two ducks out for a stroll.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
slaabs
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
Tags
365project
Barb
ace
Lovely light!
May 19th, 2022
