142-365 bye bye by slaabs
141 / 365

142-365 bye bye

142/365 This one left the nest tonight and has now started his journey out in the world. Good luck little one.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
38% complete

