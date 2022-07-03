Previous
183-365 hawk in the sky by slaabs
182 / 365

183-365 hawk in the sky

183/365 The hawk came by for another visit today and this time I managed to get an in flight shot between the tree branches.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

slaabs

