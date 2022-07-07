Previous
187-365 dragonfly by slaabs
187-365 dragonfly

187/365 Usually I see blue and green dragon flies, but today I saw this yellowish one.
7th July 2022

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
