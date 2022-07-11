Previous
191-365 Blue Heron by slaabs
191-365 Blue Heron

191/365 Not a whole lot out in this heat, but the great blue heron took a moment to pose for me.
slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
