208-365 Lark Sparrow by slaabs
208-365 Lark Sparrow

208/365 I was surprised to see this Lark Sparrow out today. I figured the heat was keeping all the birds in hiding during the afternoon when temps hit their peak.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
Milanie ace
Nice capture of him - not seeing any at all out during the day lately
July 29th, 2022  
