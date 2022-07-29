Previous
209-365 pond by slaabs
207 / 365

209-365 pond

209/365 The ponds are shrinking after 50+ days without rain.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
56% complete

