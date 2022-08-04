Previous
215-365 lizard captures bug by slaabs
213 / 365

215-365 lizard captures bug

215/365 With another heat advisory I had to turn to my backyard for today's photo. Saw this guy in the bushes and had to heavily crop the photo so you could actually see him with his captured bug.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

slaabs

slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
58% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful find! Love the pink tongue.
August 5th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a neat little lizard!
August 5th, 2022  
