213 / 365
215-365 lizard captures bug
215/365 With another heat advisory I had to turn to my backyard for today's photo. Saw this guy in the bushes and had to heavily crop the photo so you could actually see him with his captured bug.
4th August 2022
slaabs
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
Tags
365project
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful find! Love the pink tongue.
August 5th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a neat little lizard!
August 5th, 2022
