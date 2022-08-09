Previous
220-365 smile rock by slaabs
220/365 Our library has a painted rock trail. This one made me smile.
9th August 2022

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
