228-365 Marlboro beach by slaabs
226 / 365

228-365 Marlboro beach

228/365 Rainy day today, so just explored the area and found this little spot.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
