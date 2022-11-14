Previous
317-365 Christmas Lights are up at the mall by slaabs
317 / 365

317-365 Christmas Lights are up at the mall

317/365 No time for a photo today. I literally took this from a moving car on my way home for work. It's not good quality at all, but its a photo and fulfills the project requirements.
14th November 2022

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
86% complete

Photo Details

