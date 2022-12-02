Previous
334-365 splish splash by slaabs
335 / 365

334-365 splish splash

333/365 splish, splash, robin taking a bath. I was finally able to get back out for my walk tonight and found this robin enjoying a puddle left behind by the rain.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

