Previous
43 / 365
Single Subject - cat pin
I wanted to get more practice with the macro feature on my iphone so thought the Single Subject challenge would work for this. My subject is this cat pin I found.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
660
photos
19
followers
12
following
11% complete
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
40
41
89
42
90
43
366
91
Views
0
Album
Challenges
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
1st April 2024 5:16pm
30-shots2024
