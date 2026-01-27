Previous
IMG_0697 The heat of the night by slater365
IMG_0697 The heat of the night

Another winter storm outside, rain and gales. Just a cosy little fire makes you cheer up.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
7% complete

