Previous
IMG_0699 Finger post by slater365
28 / 365

IMG_0699 Finger post

Newly restored road sign at Badgers Cross, Oakhill and Ashwick Parish, Somerset.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact