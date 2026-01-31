Previous
IMG_0743 Breaking clouds after the storm reveal the moon by slater365
IMG_0743 Breaking clouds after the storm reveal the moon

After torrential rain and winds all day it’s finally calming down as the night draws in
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
8% complete

