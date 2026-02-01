Previous
IMG_0754 Another day of rain in Somerset by slater365
32 / 365

IMG_0754 Another day of rain in Somerset

Fine start to Feb, a continuation of Jan. Well I guess I will be able to swim faster with webbed feet 🤣
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
8% complete

Photo Details

