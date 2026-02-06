Previous
IMG_0798 The bar in the Redan
Lunch out with her in doors. Nice food and a nice atmosphere. First time we have called in at the Redan in Chilcompton.
6th February 2026

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
