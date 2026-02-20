Previous
IMG_1093 Hello. Mr Peacock
IMG_1093 Hello. Mr Peacock

The Grandchildren love Woodford Bridge because the peacocks live here. There is a considerable amount of wildlife that live around the site and a lot are very used to humans birds and squirrels particularly who the girls can interact with.0
20th February 2026

Robin Slater

