Glastonbury Tor in the afternoon mist by slater365
53 / 365

Glastonbury Tor in the afternoon mist

Glastonbury Tor in the late Feb afternoon taken from the top of the Mendip Hills Near East Horrington. I like how the two outer trees frame the side and the pollarded tree in the centre points to the Tor.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
Photo Details

