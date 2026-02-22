Sign up
Glastonbury Tor in the afternoon mist
Glastonbury Tor in the late Feb afternoon taken from the top of the Mendip Hills Near East Horrington. I like how the two outer trees frame the side and the pollarded tree in the centre points to the Tor.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
