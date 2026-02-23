Previous
IMG_1142 The Somerset Dragon by slater365
54 / 365

IMG_1142 The Somerset Dragon

The flag of Somerset is yellow with a Red Dragon. The Dragon in the image is on the gate post of the Golf Club. Another day of rain and the Dragon looks his best in B&W
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact