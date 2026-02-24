Previous
IMG_1158 The Church of Saint James, Ashwick. by slater365
IMG_1158 The Church of Saint James, Ashwick.

I liked the image in B&W to try to reflect the age of the Church. Ashwick Church is in a very rural location on the Mendip Hills.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
Photo Details

