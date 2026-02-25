Previous
Burnham on sea by slater365
56 / 365

Burnham on sea

The lighthouse at Burnham on Sea, Somerset.
It was low tide this morning and the beach was filled with dog walkers. First dry day in weeks. I was visiting a friend and took this image from his front garden.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact