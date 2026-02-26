Previous
IMG_1173 George and Freckles by slater365
IMG_1173 George and Freckles

Dog sitting and dog walking day, Daughters dog fox red Lab called George and my sons partners Dog a Dalmatian called Freckles. Hard work this dog sitting haha.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
