IMG_1192 Field stile on a public footpath
58 / 365

IMG_1192 Field stile on a public footpath

There are many stiles in the local footpaths on the Mendip’s. Many now a gates but the old ones like the one in the image have all the character along with the side steps to give you the lift to straddle a wall.
27th February 2026

Robin Slater

@slater365
Robin Slater
15% complete

Photo Details

