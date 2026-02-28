Previous
IMG_1218 ladybird ladybird where have you been? by slater365
IMG_1218 ladybird ladybird where have you been?

A good sign of spring coming. On a very rare day with no rain and some warm sunshine has brought life back to the hedgerows.
28th February 2026

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
