59 / 365
IMG_1218 ladybird ladybird where have you been?
A good sign of spring coming. On a very rare day with no rain and some warm sunshine has brought life back to the hedgerows.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
