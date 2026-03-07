Previous
IMG_1369 Mendip Mist by slater365
66 / 365

IMG_1369 Mendip Mist

Mendip Golf club closed due to low cloud and fog. Walking home following the wife who was disappearing into the mist.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
