67 / 365
IMG_1389 Reflections in the conservatory
Another misty, foggy, cold day so fire lite and a TV evening. So many reflections in our room giving it a cosy feeling. A wee dram for a nightcap could be the end call of the day.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
1
0
Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
Babs
ace
Well spotted. Looks nice and cosy too.
March 8th, 2026
