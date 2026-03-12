Sign up
71 / 365
IMG_1432 A new Kissing Gate
Saw this while out walking the dog today. The new kissing gate replaces the old wooden fence stile. Nice new steps in the bank as well.
Pound Lane, Oakhill.
Quite a bland image in colour, the B&W helps bring out the finer details I think.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
12th March 2026 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
