IMG_1432 A new Kissing Gate
IMG_1432 A new Kissing Gate

Saw this while out walking the dog today. The new kissing gate replaces the old wooden fence stile. Nice new steps in the bank as well.
Pound Lane, Oakhill.
Quite a bland image in colour, the B&W helps bring out the finer details I think.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Robin Slater

I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person.
