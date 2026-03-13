Previous
IMG_1452 Reflections in a puddle by slater365
72 / 365

IMG_1452 Reflections in a puddle

Another B&W image of a reflection in a puddle with ripples at the side of the road.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact