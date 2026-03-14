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73 / 365
IMG_1486. Spring sunshine on the Pound.
Cold day with a sharp morning frost. Long shadows over the road looking at the thatched cottage.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
14th March 2026 11:32am
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