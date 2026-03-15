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IMG_1496 Bath Half Marathon to day by slater365
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IMG_1496 Bath Half Marathon to day

15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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Babs ace
A lot of people taking part. I love Bath, it is one of my favourite cities. We lived in the area during our RAF days. Brought back memories of the gorgeous buildings.
March 15th, 2026  
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