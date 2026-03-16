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IMG_1511 Wall Screw-moss by slater365
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IMG_1511 Wall Screw-moss

While out walking today I saw these new shoots from some Wall Screw-Moss on the top of a gate post. So this is a close up using the macro on my phone. I liked the impression it was something large when it was no more than 3cm in diameter.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful shot!
March 16th, 2026  
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