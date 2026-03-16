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IMG_1511 Wall Screw-moss
While out walking today I saw these new shoots from some Wall Screw-Moss on the top of a gate post. So this is a close up using the macro on my phone. I liked the impression it was something large when it was no more than 3cm in diameter.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th March 2026 3:09pm
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful shot!
March 16th, 2026
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