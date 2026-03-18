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IMG_1524 Sleeping Beauty
We had our 3year old Grandaughter to day as she was not feeling well and had a high Temperature.
I managed a quick grab shot of her while she was having a nap. I thought the image portrayed her sleep as a little place of peace and quiet.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th March 2026 2:28pm
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