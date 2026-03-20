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IMG_1564 A Tree by slater365
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IMG_1564 A Tree

This tree stands in the middle of a roundabout.
But what type of tree is it? Apple Ai says it is. Sequoia. I am not certain that it is?
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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Babs ace
It is a magnificent tree. No idea what variety it is though.
March 20th, 2026  
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