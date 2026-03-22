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IMG_1584 Early morning light in the orchard by slater365
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IMG_1584 Early morning light in the orchard

Bit of a grab shot in that the morning light was low across the grass leaving long shadows from the trunks of the trees.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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