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IMG_1602 Tree Tops by slater365
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IMG_1602 Tree Tops

This is an upshot looking through the tree canopy at the blue sky.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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