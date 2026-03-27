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IMG_1659 Rainy Shepton Mallet Market day by slater365
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IMG_1659 Rainy Shepton Mallet Market day

Shepton Mallet market days every Friday. The ancient market cross is the centre point of the square.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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