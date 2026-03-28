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IMG_1673 Shadows at Abbey Green. by slater365
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IMG_1673 Shadows at Abbey Green.

Clear shadows over the walls in Abbey Green, Bath. The shadows are cast from the Giant Plane tree. Nice Spring buzz around the City today.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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Jack
Those are very nice shadows
March 28th, 2026  
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