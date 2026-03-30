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IMG_1717 The boys enjoying a woodland walk
Good exercise with the dogs who were free to wander and explore.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
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30th March 2026 12:12pm
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